Why property investment in Ravet?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Once the hometown of Marathas and a center of power for the Maratha empire, Pune has rapidly grown into a contemporary industrial hub. It has now been identified as a growing metropolis with tremendous potential. Multinational companies are setting up shops and expanding their businesses here. Ravet situated in the north-west outskirts of Pune falls under the influence of the Pune Metropolitan Region.

The demand for properties in Ravet is phenomenal despite the sluggish real estate market due to its proximity to Pimpri-Chinchwad Industrial Zone and Hinjawadi IT hub coupled with good civic infrastructure. Both homebuyers and developers are preferring Ravet, in terms of investment, self-use, leash, and new construction.

Urban Skylines is one of the best residential projects developed by Urban Space Creators is situated in Ravet near the Mumbai-Bangalore highway. It is close to Hinjawadi IT hub, Akurdi Railway station, Pune University circle, Dange Chowk, Bhakti- Shakti chowk, and D Mart. Several leading educational institutions are located in the area including D Y Patil University. 2BHK homes in Urban Skylines start at 60 lacs inclusive 1 lacs plus taxes. Also, the buyers are not required to pay EMIs until they take actual possession of the property.

Spacious homes in Urban Skylines crafted with all amenities, ensure hassle-free, comfortable living. The grand entrance gate, decorative compound wall decorative false ceiling, and waiting areas are designed to give maximum space utilization. Amenities such as garbage chute provision, auto -LED lights in passages and lobbies, and power generator backups for common areas are catering to convenience.

The project offers golden opportunities for buyers who are looking for homes for self -use or renting out, as it offers an unbeatable location, amazing amenities, and proximity to Pimpri-Chinchwad Industrial Zone.