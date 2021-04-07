Get The Best Digital Signage Solutions For Your Business At Intelligent Displays

STIRLING, United Kingdom, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Intelligent Displays ( https://intelligentdisplays.co.uk ) is a software and hardware provider specialising in digital signage solutions. Among the products they offer include digital signage screens, digital displays, digital menu boards, and digital signage players. They are also professional content creators that provide graphic design, videography and photography services to ensure consistent branding and high-quality content to support their clients’ businesses.

Digital menu boards and video walls are among their top digital solution products. A digital menu board is mainly used in restaurants for menu displays; often, for informative advertisement, too. Intelligent Displays designed their digital menu boards to operate and run 24/7. They have a vast selection of such products to choose from depending on the usage and purpose, and the cost ranging from £500 to £2500. Meanwhile, the price of video walls ranges from £1000 to £4000, depending on the size. These estimations may change without prior notice. Unlike digital menu boards, a video wall is a giant screen made of up to 16 combined digital screens.

On top of these, they also have smart outdoor display screens that are durable and weather-proof. Their products have high bright screens, made to display high-quality images even in direct sunlight, and are 10 times brighter than conventional LED TVs. Moreover, these products have built-in active cooling and automated dimming sensors. They also have an outer protective shell to withstand humidity and high temperatures, and even grease and vandals. And more recently, the company has released Covid-19 digital signage products. Some of which include the hand sanitiser advertising screen and the facial recognition thermometer display.

Intelligent Displays also offers digital screen rentals. For one-time conferences or special events and exhibits, they offer digital boards, Android tablets, digital touchscreens, and even a 50-55 inches digital kiosk display for rent.

Intelligent Displays has supplied hardware signage products and provided contents to different clients throughout United Kingdom – Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Stirling, and Glasgow, and even in rural areas such as Tayside, Angus, Perthshire, and Stirlingshire.

To know more about their products and where they operate, visit https://intelligentdisplays.co.uk

About Intelligent Displays

