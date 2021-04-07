Cardiovascular Surgeries to Account for Large Share in Global Polyglyconate Sutures Market Through 2031

Sutures are widely used materials in wound closure. Sutures are commonly known as stitches or surgical threads which are used to repair cuts. Sutures are used to hold the skin, tissues of the human body and blood vessels. There are many kinds of sutures such as absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures break down after a period of time as the wound heals. Polygyconate sutures are monofilament absorbable synthetic sutures used for extended wound healing for about six weeks. Polygylyconate sutures are copolymers of glycolic acid and trimethylene carbonate.

Synthetic polyglyconate sutures are used for general soft tissue approximations or ligation and in peripheral surgery. Monofilament sutures generally provide a better passage through tissues and elicit lower tissue reaction compared to braided sutures. Polyglyconate sutures have the strongest initial tensile strength of all the other types of sutures and residual strength decreases rapidly. Polyglyconate sutures are preferred in gastrointestinal surgery and in surgery of congenital heart defects.

The advanced extrusion process of the polygyconate molecules gives sutures in-vivo strength retention, knot trying security excellent handling and minimal memory. Polyglyconate sutures have advantage over other sutures such as lack memory, pass easily through tissues, improved handling properties and demonstrate superior strength.

Polyglyconate Sutures: Market Dynamics

Increase in number of surgical procedures owing to increasing chronic disease and technological advancement in the usage of various kind of surgical sutures are expected to drive the growth of the polyglyconate sutures market. New product launch and increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries propel the polygyconate sutures market. Increased disposable income is the major factor that contributes towards the growth of the polyglyconate sutures market. However, increase demand for minimally invasive surgical products, improper sterilization system, and lack of skilled professionals in developing countries hinder the growth of the polyglyconate sutures market globally. Side effect caused by sutures is major barrier in polyglyconate sutures market.

Polyglyconate Sutures Market: Segmentation

The global polyglyconate sutures market is segmented on basis of application, end users and geography.

Segmentation by Application Cardiovascular Surgeries General Surgeries Gynecological Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Others

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals pharmacies Specialty Clinics Emergency Medical Services Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



Polyglyconate Sutures Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players present in the global polyglyconate sutures market are Medtronic Plc, Lotus Surgicals, and others.

