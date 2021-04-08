Wizard World Signature Series Presents Nostalgia Opens Saturday With ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Stars

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Four stars from the hit TV series “Walker, Texas Ranger” kick off the Wizard World Signature Series Presents Nostalgia on Saturday when Clarence Gilyard Jr, Sheree J. Wilson, Nia Peeples and Judson Mills participate in a live Q&A, the first of 10 events through June featuring exclusive opportunities to connect with classic icons of the small and big screens. Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:WIZD) today announced the full slate of Nostalgia events, continuing April 17 with the creators of “X-Men: The Animated Series,” through June 12. The subscription-based program offers fans multiple options that provide exceptional value and insider access, including live Q&As, exclusive themed and branded merchandise, compelling content and interactive experiences.

Gilyard (“James Trivette”), Wilson (“Alex Cahill”), Peeples (“Sydney Cooke”) and Mills (“Francis Gage”) will reunite to discuss their roles and on-set stories from the 1993-2001 hit action drama beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. ET. The Wizard World Signature Series Presents Horror also continues Saturday with its fourth entry, “Stephen King’s It,” featuring standouts Emily Perkins, Brandon Crane, Ben Heller, Marlon Taylor and Adam Faraizl, at 4 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. PT. Visit www.wizardworld.com for the complete schedule of Signature Series events.

A variety of subscription offerings allow fans to select individual Signature Series events, selections of five or 10 or a bonus package with access to every Q&A and numerous extras. Since last March, Wizard World has conducted more than 200 free Q&As with celebrities, artists, authors and more, as well as paid live video chats, virtual photo ops, autographs and recorded video messages.

Wizard World continues to offer a selection of free panels and special events via its streaming platforms, with such regular topics as “Doctor Who,” “The Walking Dead,” Pure Fandom, Popular Culture Psychology, the nerdy trivia game WizQuiz and more every week.

Upcoming Wizard World Signature Series Events

Saturday, April 10, “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Clarence Gilyard Jr, Sheree J. Wilson, Nia Peeples, Judson Mills · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Nostalgia)



Saturday, April 10, “Stephen King’s It,” Emily Perkins, Brandon Crane, Ben Heller, Marlon Taylor, Adam Faraizl · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Horror)

Saturday, April 17, “X-Men: The Animated Series Creators,” Eric and Julia Lewald · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Nostalgia)



Saturday, April 17, “Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives,” Thom Mathews, Kerry Noonan, Vincent Guastaferro, Cynthia Kania · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (Horror)

