Algoworks Becomes Salesforce PDO Partner

SUNNYVALE, United States, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Product Development Outsourcers (PDO) are Salesforce consulting partners and vendors that have thorough experience in building commercial apps for the AppExchange. ISV clients can outsource their product needs to Salesforce PDO partners who can help with the architecture and design of apps and tackle specific areas of the build.

Being instrumental in the design, architecture, building, and publishing of products on the AppExchange for ISVs over the years, Algoworks has been recognized as a Salesforce PDO Partner as an Expert Navigator across PDO specializations like Product Ideation, Architecture and UX Design, QA and Release Management, Security Review, and Product Support. Across the entire Salesforce ecosystem, there are only 35 Salesforce PDO partners at present.

The Salesforce consultants under the Salesforce PDO program offer a plethora of services that make them stand out from other consultants. The services included are driving the entire Salesforce product lifecycle, guiding products through the security review process, evaluate the budget and timelines by conducting a successful technical pre-sales process, advise on market strategy, preparing technical documentation, and more.

Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and President at Algoworks, was quoted as saying, “We are glad to be recognized as the Salesforce PDO partners. With over 10 years of experience in designing and delivering solutions for organizations varying from startups to huge enterprises, our solutions enable SaaS entrepreneurs to thrive on AppExchange. It feels great to be acknowledged as an Expert Navigator PDO.”

About Algoworks: Algoworks is a Salesforce Gold Consulting and ISV Partner helping global clients grow business. With a team of 80+ Salesforce Certified Consultants, we have been providing customization, development, integration, and support services on Salesforce. Rated 5/5 in over 60 customer reviews, our team has consistently topped the Most Popular Salesforce Consultant List on AppExchange. For more information please visit our website here- https://www.algoworks.com/