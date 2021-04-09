Ellis Fire Suppression Launching Affordable Fire Alarm Monitoring

BOSTON, MA, United States, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Ellis Fire Suppression is raising the bar by offering affordable fire alarm monitoring backed by a TMA 5-Diamond Central Monitoring Station.

Businesses on average pay between $45 to $65 per month for fire alarm monitoring. The price a business ends up paying depends on how the system is connected to the central station: phone lines or cellular and number of devices.

Ellis Fire offers simple flat rate pricing; $20.00 for telephone and $30.00 for cellular with unlimited devices. Businesses that switch to Ellis Fire can expect to save between $300 – $420 annually on fire alarm monitoring.

“The majority of fire alarm companies use a wholesale central station provider to manage their monitored accounts. At Ellis Fire we decided to pass a savings to our customers rather than overcharge them for a service we don’t provide”, said Justin Fishlin, Ellis Fire.

New customers can get a Star Link cellular communicator installed for only $299 backed by a 12-month parts and labor warranty. Businesses on telephone lines or in need of a cellular upgrade from 3G / 4G to LTE are encouraged to take advantage of this offer.

Ellis Fire offers free cellular signal testing before installing a cellular communicator and there are no long-term contracts and in most cases nothing to pay up front. In fact, there is no credit card required when subscribing.

About Ellis Fire Suppression

Ellis Fire Suppression is a fire protection company serving all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire business. Established in 2005, it is Ellis Fire’s mission to provide excellence in fire protection and has expertise in sprinkler and fire alarm installations, testing and inspections.

To learn more or to switch to Ellis Fire Suppression, visit:

https://get.ellisfire.com/fire-alarm-monitoring-services/