Flow Chemistry Market Demand and Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 9, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Flow Chemistry Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2025, exhibiting a 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising penetration of this technology in pharmaceutical products is likely to drive demand over the forecast period. The technology demand is driven by growing demand for environmental friendly processes in comparison with batch manufacturing processes.

The technology provides favorable properties such as controlled environment, reduced reaction steps, low maintenance and less space occupancy. The ability of the technology to bring down production costs is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Extensive research and significant advancements such as 3D printing, microwave irradiation, photochemistry, and gas-based processes coupled with usage of flow chemistry is likely to further augment penetration in industry applications.

The lack of regulations over usage of continuous reactors in the market is expected to aid the adoption of flow chemistry technology. High R&D cost and high capital associated with technology is likely to act as a restraint over the forecast period.

Reactor Insights

CSTR reactors accounted over 40% of the market share in 2015. Early adoption and low cost of product is expected to play key role in driving the market demand over the forecast period. These reactors are fully automated in order to control the important reactor parameters such as pressure, torque, turbidity, pH level, gas flow, motor speed, and temperature.

Microreactors are likely to witness fastest growth from 2016 to 2025 with CAGR of 20%. Easy handling of unstable and hazardous materials coupled with high level of control during exothermic reactions is likely to fuel the demand for this technology over the forecast period.

Application Insights

Chemical application accounted over 30% of revenue share in 2015. Increasing usage of flow chemistry due to rising focus towards safety and environmental regulations, and cost effectiveness is likely to propel the market growth of this application over the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals is expected to witness a growth due to increasing old age population and rising health awareness, which will lead to maximum usage of flow chemistry in this sector.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market by accounting over 30% of revenue share in 2015. Technology advancements and established chemical industry in the region is expected to drive the demand in this region. Rising petrochemical investment is also expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Asia Pacific was the second largest regional market in 2015. Rising demand for generic drugs is likely to boost the pharmaceutical industry, which will propel the demand for flow chemistry. China is the largest producer of pharmaceuticals in this region is expected to provide large opportunities over the forecast period.

Extensive R & D in the pharmaceutical industry in countries such as France, Switzerland, UK, and Germany are likely to propel the demand. Rising petrochemical application in Middle East is likely to drive the market growth of flow chemistry sector.

Competitive Insights

Key players are PDC Machines Inc., Little Thing Factory, Lonza, Cambridge Reactor Design, Uniqsis, Parr Instrument Company, Corning Incorporated, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Saida FDS Inc., Vapourtec Ltd., Biotage Syrris Ltd., Milestone Srl, CEM Corporation, and AM Technology.

New product development is the strategy adopted by market players. Flow chemistry products are distributed by suppliers. The key suppliers include Sigma Aldrich, Amar Equipment, and John Morris Scientific. Some of the important consumers are Akzo Nobel Chemicals, Air Products & Chemicals, Novartis, BASF, and DSM.

