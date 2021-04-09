Animal Parasiticides Market Projected to Record Highest CAGR by 2020 to 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Parasiticides are now being developed in various formats, apart from the conventional ones developed for external use, which are rather cumbersome to administer. From oral tablets to sprays, animal parasiticides have been mapping a steady sales trail, with ‘convenience to use’ being integral to product innovation. Rising pet humanization and focus on the protection of livestock and companion animals from fungi and bacterial infections, on the back of increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, creates a highly conducive environment for the growth of the animal parasiticides market. Taking these factors into account, Fact.MR, in its exhaustive report, portends that, the animal parasiticides market would record a CAGR tantamount to 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4316

Global animal parasiticides market segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global animal parasiticides market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, species and regions.

Product Species Regions Ectoparasiticides: Oral Tablets

Dips

Spray

Spot-on

Others Food-Producing Animals: Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Others North America Endoparasiticides: Oral Suspension

Injectable

Feed Additives

Others Companion Animals: Dogs

Felines

Others Europe Endectocides Other Livestock Asia Pacific (APAC) Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

Key Takeaways of the Animal Parasiticides Market Study

Wide availability of generic vaccines and injectables to treat infestations in livestock and companion animals will challenge the adoption of cost-prohibitive branded animal parasiticides.

Surge in gastrointestinal parasitism and zoonotic diseases in dogs and milch animals is projected to increase sales to livestock farmers and pet owners.

Growth in awareness pertaining to improved veterinary treatment methods, in turn, increases the adoption of advanced medicines to curb parasitic infections among pets. This will serve as an opportunity for animal parasiticides market players to establish distribution partnerships with veterinary practitioners.

Stringency in approval of animal parasiticides used for treating infections in livestock, coupled with the growing trend of ‘veganism’, could derail the otherwise steady trajectory of the global animal parasiticides market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4316

Rise in livestock population and their increasing penetration in the food chain is attracting the focus of central authorities. To create a healthy food chain, efforts are being made towards the adoption of animal parasiticides.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a key market, as livestock farmers in developing countries such as China and India are intensifying their focus on animal-raising activities to capitalize on the demand arising from the evolving food and beverages industry in Asia Pacific.

“Success in the competitive animal parasiticides market will mean product innovation, and better infiltration will require an amplified focus of market players towards the introduction of animal parasiticides with low mammalian toxicity, cost-efficiency, and convenience of use.” – opines a seasoned analyst at Fact.MR.

Fact.MR Study Deduces the Consolidated Landscape with Focus on Key Strategies

Being a highly consolidated landscape that the animal parasiticides market is, market players such as Zoetis, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, and Elanco deploy both, organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to consolidate their positions in the landscape. The organic strategy includes the diversification of products, which adds convenience to use as a USP for consumers. For instance, Stronghold Plus, developed by Zoetis, Inc., is developed as a spot-on solution for treating infestations found on the fur or skin of cats.

On the other hand, the inorganic strategy involves establishing partnerships with other players to gain reciprocal benefits. For example, with the intent of developing and commercializing products underpinning the poultry production, Boehringer Ingelheim joined forces with Novozymes. However, with limited global exposure, regional players stay distinguished in the market through the expansion of their product portfolios, and the partnership between Bayer AG and Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc. to work towards the advancement of parasiticides for companion animals illustrates this strategy.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4316/S

Find More Valuable Insights on the Animal Parasiticides Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global animal parasiticides market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2026. The study divulges compelling insights on the animal parasiticides market on the basis of product (ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides) and species (food-producing animals, companion animals, and other livestock) across five major regions.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: