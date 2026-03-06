The Tool Marketer Launches Dedicated Press Release Platform for SaaS Startups and Digital Tool Founders

Mission Viejo, California, 2026-03-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Tool Marketer, an independent digital press release publication, has officially launched a dedicated platform for SaaS startups, AI companies, and digital tool founders seeking structured and affordable press release distribution. Founded in 2025 by Saidul Islam Sakib, the platform was created to give early-stage technology companies a professional space to publish product launches, company milestones, and startup announcements without the high costs associated with traditional PR wire services.

The platform focuses exclusively on the digital tools and SaaS ecosystem. Unlike broad-industry press release networks that serve hundreds of sectors simultaneously, The Tool Marketer concentrates on a single space: SaaS platforms, AI software, automation tools, and technology-driven products. Every submitted press release undergoes an editorial review before publication. Approved submissions receive a permanently indexed URL, structured formatting, and organized categorization designed for long-term search visibility.

The Tool Marketer operates strictly as a press release publication. It does not function as a product review site, voting-based launch platform, or general news directory. The company maintains a transparent position with its users: it does not promise search rankings, traffic volume, or guaranteed media pickup. Its core offering is professional publication, permanent archiving, and niche-focused discoverability within the digital tools ecosystem.

“Many innovative SaaS products and digital tools never get the visibility they deserve — not because of poor quality, but because founders lack access to structured and affordable press release distribution,” said Saidul Islam Sakib, Founder of The Tool Marketer. “We built this platform to change that. Every founder deserves a professional environment to announce their product to the world.”

Sakib brings more than six years of experience in SEO, Google Ads, and performance-driven digital marketing. He also serves as Co-founder and CEO of CrazyGraph Digital Marketing Agency, where he works with startups and global brands on data-backed growth strategies. Under his leadership, The Tool Marketer serves founders and startup teams across North America, Europe, South Asia, and emerging technology markets.

SaaS founders, AI startups, and digital entrepreneurs ready to publish their next announcement can submit directly at thetoolmarketer.com.

