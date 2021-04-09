Peptides and Heparin Market is Expected to Reach USD $ 35,000 Mn in Revenue by the End of 2026

According to Fact.MR, the global peptide and heparin market is projected to reflect a high single-digit CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2026). The peptide and heparin market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 35,000 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

Vendors of Peptide Therapeutics are Outsourcing Manufacturing Processes to Developing Countries

Although therapeutic peptides were originally developed for replacing their endogenous lack, spectrum of the candidate peptide drugs available is not by far restrained to human peptide pool. With the help of multifarious organisms, bioactive peptides are being discovered through modern tools of peptidomics. A virtually infinite range of potential peptide-based medications await pharmacological characterization. Meanwhile, several methods of peptide synthesis are evolving to enable highly efficient production of extraordinarily long & heavily-modified compounds. Numerous clinical trials associated with peptide drug candidates are currently being conducted, which in turn represents a bright future for peptide-based therapeutics. Vendors of peptide therapeutics have been moving to developing countries on the back of large population base serving as potential clinical subjects. Lenient regulatory guidelines, skilled labor, low manufacturing costs, and low market competition are primary reasons why vendors of peptide therapeutics are outsourcing their manufacturing processes to these countries.

The market for heparin will continue to be influenced by increasing prevalence of diseases, which lead to formation of clots. Concerns regarding adulteration had been the cause for the prohibition of bovine heparin by the U.S. FDA. However, extreme shortage of porcine heparin has led the FDA to reconsider introduction of bovine heparin, which in turn has led to a rise in amount of crude heparin. Heparin is increasingly used prior to surgeries, during blood transfusion or dialysis, when blood is collected as a sample, which implies their general use for reducing the blood clotting risk. Apart from surgical applications, heparin is also prescribed for preventing blood clot in patients affected with chest pain or angina. Heparin’s supply chain commences at slaughterhouses, trailed by various workshops that extract basic heparin material, called heparin crude, from the mucous membrane of pig intestine. Heparin crude is then sold to pharmaceutical companies, which post-processing produce heparin.

6 Key Future Prospects of Peptide and Heparin Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026