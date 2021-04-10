Steviol Glycosides Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2028

Benefits served by steviol glycosides as sweeteners amplifies the global market

Steviol Glycosides is a chemical compound that is extracted from the leaves of Stevia rabaudiana Bertoni. Steviol Glycosides is also known by some different names like Purified Stevia Extract, Purified Stevia Leaf Extract among others. Steviol Glycosides forms the basic component of numerous artificial sweeteners sold in the market. As steviol glycosides has a neutral effect on the diabetes patients, the consumption of steviol glycosides is rising due to its sustainable nature. Steviol Glycosides is 300x time sweeter than sucrose and is stable in heat, and do not induce a glycemic response when ingested, therefore serve as good substitutes for sugar.

Steviol Glycosides serves many health benefits to the users. It acts as a safe option for diabetes patients. The sweetener made from steviol glycosides is commonly known as stevia. The use of steviol glycosides as sweeteners has gained huge momentum, due to the limited availability of steviol glycosides as the herb Stevia rabaudiana Bertoni is not available in all parts of the globe.

Growing enthusiasm for fitness and wellbeing leads to an increase in steviol glycosides market

Steviol Glycosides is adopted as an artificial sweetener in the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry. Steviol Glycosides neutralizes the effect on diabetic people thus drives the market for Steviol Glycosides. As steviol glycosides is the non-caloric sweetener, steviol glycosides is widely accepted by people all over the world. The demand for steviol glycosides is also rising due to the growing emphasis on the lower calorie intake, sugar consumption from foods & beverages. The fundamental reason for high demand for steviol glycosides is its ability to reduce sugar levels and calorie levels in the body. Apart from the several benefits served by steviol glycosides, it also has many side-effects such as reduced hunger, nausea, vomiting, cramps, and many other digestive issues. Even the increase in the nutritious and healthy products is also helping the steviol glycosides market to grow.

Incorporation of steviol glycosides into cosmetics and personal care surges the overall market

The steviol glycosides market can be segmented on the basis of product type, processing method, end-use application and geographies. Based on the product type, the steviol glycosides market can be segmented into Steviol, Steviolbioside, Stevioside, Rebaudioside A, Rebaudioside B, Rebaudioside C (dulcoside B), Rebaudioside D, Rebaudioside E, Rebaudioside F, Rubusoside, Dulcoside A. On the basis of processing method, the steviol glycocides market can be classified into fermentation based production and farming based production. Based on the end-use application, the steviol glycosides market can be segmented into foods, beverages, chemicals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The global steviol glycosides market can be divided into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Developing regions to experience high growth in the steviol glycosides market

On a global level, the food & beverage industry is performing in a changing manner thus impacting the growth of steviol glycosides. In the case of developed regions, the steviol glycosides market is experiencing a stagnant growth as the consumption of beverages in these regions is declining. The East Asia is likely to experience a healthy growth in the steviol glycosides market, owing to the growth in the end use industries like Personal Care and Pharmaceutical.

High fragmentation in the steviol glycosides market players gives room for innovation in the market

The major players in the steviol glycosides market are using various internal and external strategies to increase the footprint in the global market. Some of the players in the steviol glycosides market includes PureCircle Ltd., Tate & Lyle, Sunwin Stevia International Inc., Cargill Incorporated, GL Stevia, GLG Lifetch Corporation among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Steviol Glycosides market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Steviol Glycosides market segments such as buyer type, sales channel, and geographies.

The Steviol Glycosides market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Steviol Glycosides Market Segments Steviol Glycosides Market Dynamics Steviol Glycosides Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Steviol Glycosides Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Steviol Glycosides. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation of Steviol Glycosides. Historical, current and projected market size of Steviol Glycosides in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

