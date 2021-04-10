Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Pool Float Market in Foreseeable Future

Posted on 2021-04-10 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Fact.MR

Pool floats’ wide popularity among children and young adults has aided in its rising sales in the market. The growing involvement of outdoor activities is the major reason for the growth of the pool float market. The market is characterized by the presence of many pool float manufacturers, who are constantly competing to increase their revenue share.

The pool float market is highly competitive. Pool float vendors are mainly competing on the basis of factors, such as service portfolio, type of activities, product pricing and safety measures. To improve the revenue share and enhance the existing product portfolio, manufacturers are investing in branding, designing and expanding existing products and services. The pool float market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Click Here To get a Sample (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3608  

Pool Float Market Dynamics

The rise of recreational activities is the major driver that is forwarding the pool float market. Pool side vacations in Asiatic countries demand the use of pool floats. With the immense growth opportunities in the tourism industry, amusement park operators have started to include water parks and water sports within their service line, which has resulted in the increased demand for pool floats. Moreover, pool floats are easy to transport and store when deflated, making it the most popular transported items during vacation.  Such aforementioned reasons is expected to lead the pool float market during the forecast period, 2019 to 2029. However, the increased counterfeiting of products of major vendors and the overall safety issues in pools are the reasons hindering the global pool float market.

Pool Float Market Segmentation

The pool float market can be segmented on the basis of occupancy, application, user-type, material and sales channel.

On the basis of occupancy, the pool float market can be segmented into:

  • Single Person
  • Two Persons
  • Party Pool Floats

On the basis of application, the pool float market can be segmented into:

  • Pool Sitting
  • Pool Fun
  • Pool Relaxation
  • Others

On the basis of user type, the pool float market can be segmented into:

  • Adults
  • Kids
  • Babies

On the basis of material, the pool float market can be segmented into:

  • Foam
  • Plastic

On the basis of sales channel, the pool float market can be segmented into:

  • Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online
    • Third Party
    • Company Website
  • Others

Pool Float Market Regional Overview

Due to the presence of a large number theme-based park in North America including parks from vendors such as Cedar Fair Entertainment, Seaworld Parks and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, this region holds the maximum market share in the pool float market. Moreover, the U.S consists of the largest number of swimming pools in apartments and individual houses where the use of pool floats are much required.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts

 https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3608 

The burgeoning popularity of swimming as a sport and poolside refreshment in emerging economies, such as India and China, is promoting the pool float market to grow. Moreover, accelerating urbanization and growth of the tourism industry is increasing the sales of pool float in the Asia Pacific region.

Pool Float Market Key Players

The pool float market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. The companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable pool float products to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the Pool Float market are: Happy Inflatable Co., Ltd, Frontgate, Iocean, Intex Recreation Corporation, Funboy, Big Mouth Inc, Arshiner, Bestway, Poolmaster, Inc., Kangaroo Manufacturing and GoFloats.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Pool Float market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Pool Float market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as occupancy, application, user-type, material, sales channel and region.

Navigate Here to get a TOC of the Report 

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3608  

The pool float market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends / Issues / Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S, Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The pool float market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for pool float  market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic  indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution