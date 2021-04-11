Lucintel Forecasts Adhesive Primer Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Adhesive Primer Market is projected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion by 2025 from $3.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage of adhesives in the automotive industry and growing applications of adhesive in construction and packaging industry.

Browse 147 figures / charts and 114 tables in this 224-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in adhesive primer market end use industry (automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging and others), product type (silane, maleic anhydride, polyolefin, titanate & zirconate, and others), substrate type (plastic & composites, metal, rubber, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/adhesive-primer-market.aspx and view detailed Table of Content here – https://www.lucintel.com/adhesive-primer-market.aspx

“Polyolefin adhesive primer market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the adhesive primer market is segmented into silane, maleic anhydride, polyolefin, titanate & zirconate, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyolefin market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for plastic and composites in construction industries. The maleic anhydride segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing to its better adhesion to polar surfaces and it also helps to improve water resistance and alkali solubility.

“Within the adhesive primer market, the automotive and construction segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the automotive and construction segment is expected to witness the largest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for rising demand of adhesive primer in the automotive industry for improving the adhesion strength in automotive parts and components.

“Asia pacific will dominate the adhesive primer market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing growth in automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging sector in developing countries.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/adhesive-primer-market.aspx

Major players of adhesive primer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Arkema, Henkel AG and Company, ALTANA AG, and others are among the major adhesive primer providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/adhesive-primer-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com