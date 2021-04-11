Lucintel Forecasts Aircraft Engine Blade Market to Reach $37.8 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Aircraft Engine Blade Market is projected to reach an estimated $37.8 billion by 2025 from $29.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing aircraft deliveries and periodic replacement of engine blades.

Browse 78 figures / charts and 83 tables in this 153 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in aircraft engine blade market blade type (compressor, turbine, and fan blades), by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft), by end use type (OEM and aftermarket), by manufacturing technology (Investment casting, forging, 3D printing, and others), by blade size (0-20, 21-40, 41-60), by material (titanium, nickel alloy, composites, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/aircraft-engine-blade-market.aspx and view detailed Table of Content here – https://www.lucintel.com/aircraft-engine-blade-market.aspx

“Compressor blades market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on blade type, the aircraft engine blade market is segmented into compressor, turbine, and fan blades. Lucintel forecasts that the compressor blades market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the requirement for a higher number of blades in aircraft engine compressors.

“Within the aircraft engine blade market, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest aircraft type”

Based on aircraft type, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to witness the largest segment and also is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing commercial aircraft deliveries and the development of new aircraft programs.

“North America will dominate the aircraft engine blade market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing presence of major aircraft engine manufacturers in this region is driving the demand for engine blades.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/aircraft-engine-blade-market.aspx

Major players of aircraft engine blade market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. CFM International, GE Aviation, and UTC Aerospace, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, MTU Aero Engine, and Albany International Corporation and others are among the major aircraft engine blade providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/aircraft-engine-blade-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com