Lucintel Forecasts Bathtub Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the bathtub market is projected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2025 from $8.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by are a rise in housing construction, increasing demand for luxury plumbing fixtures, and a rise in household income.

Browse103 figures / charts and 72 tables in this 162 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bathtub market by product (standard bathtub and whirlpool bathtub), by material (acrylic, cast iron, fiberglass, and others), by shape (square, oval, rectangle and others) by end use (residential and non-residential), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Whirlpool bathtub market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the bathtub market is segmented into standard bathtub and whirlpool bathtub. Lucintel forecasts that the whirlpool bathtub market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the bathtub market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

“Asia pacific will dominate the bathtub market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction and increasing per capita income in developing nations.

Major players of bathtub market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Lixil Corporation, Kohler, Toto, and Roca and others are among the major Bathtub providers.

