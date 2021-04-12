Lucintel Forecasts Biaxially Oriented Polyester (BOPET) Film Market to Reach $119 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film market is projected to reach an estimated $28.4 billion by 2025 from $20.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for flexible packaging and growth in the flat panel display market.

Browse 135 figures / charts and 113 tables in this 193 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film market by thickness (thin and thick), end use industry (packaging, industrial, electrical and electronics, and others), function (barrier, safety, decorative, microporous, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Thin film market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on thickness, the biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film market is segmented into thin and thick. Lucintel forecasts that the thin market is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the due to increasing demand in the food and pharmaceutical packaging markets.

“Within the biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film market, the packaging segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for food, personal care, and pharmaceutical packaging.

“Asia pacific will dominate the biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in flexible packaging, and increasing demand for flat panel displays, printed circuit boards, and solar back sheets.

Major players of biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DuPont Teijin Films, Toray, Polyplex, Jindal Poly House, SKC Films, Uflex, Mitsubishi Film, Kolon Industries, and AJ and others are among the major biaxially oriented polyester (BOPET) film providers.

