Lucintel Forecasts BMI Prepreg Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%.

According to the recent study the BMI prepreg market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high temperature-resistance composites material to replace metals in applications where extreme heat and harsh environmental conditions is most critical.

Browse 89 figures / charts and 64 tables in this 137 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in BMI prepreg market by end-use industry (defense, commercial aircraft, general aircraft and others) by application (tooling, airframe, nacelles and others), by reinforcement type (fabric/woven BMI prepreg and unidirectional BMI prepreg), by cure type (autoclave, out-of-autoclave and others), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

“Defense market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end-use industry, the BMI prepreg market is segmented into end use industry, application, weave type, cure type, and product. Lucintel forecasts that the defense market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness higest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand of BMI prepreg in high heat resisitence applications in military aircrafts and missiles.

“Within the BMI prepreg market, the fabric BMI prepreg segment is expected to remain the largest reinforcement type”

Based on reinforcement type, the fabric BMI prepreg segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“North America will dominate the BMI prepreg market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to a growing demand for lightweight and high heat resistance materials in defense, commercial aerospace, and general aviation industries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the defense budgets of China and India.

Major players of BMI prepreg market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon, Gurit and others are among the major BMI prepreg providers.

