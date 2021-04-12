Application Virtualization Market to Register 14.0% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2018-2023

According to research report “Application Virtualization Market“ by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, Construction, and IT and Telecom), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023“, The Application virtualization market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period.Solution for lengthy application installation process with improved security and simplifying the overall application lifecycle are the major growth factors for the Application virtualization market.

Solution for lengthy installation process with improved security to drive the overall Application Virtualization market.

With application virtualization, applications are made readily available without going through lengthy installation process. Users will need to install an app only once on a central server rather than on multiple desktops. This also enable users to access apps through a non-Windows computer. This ability lets administrators to offer users a seamless experience with improved security. For instance, in case of device theft, sensitive information will not be exposed or compromised because data is hosted in the centralized data center rather than residing on client devices where IT providers can control and centrally manage the data.

Agent less solution market increase at a highest CAGR to provide a clientless platform by creating a transparent bridge between virtual applications and the operating system.

In the agent less segment, the application virtualization solution is offered as a standalone executable file with embedded virtual operating system from multiple locations such as USB drive, local drive or network drive. It encapsulates applications from the operating system and eliminates all the badly operating applications. Moreover, it provides a clientless platform by creating a transparent bridge between virtual applications and the operating system. The benefits of using agentless solution include ease of use, mobility and operational uniformity.

APAC is expected to dominate the global Application virtualization market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in telecom infrastructure, cloud computing and Internet of things (IOT), has led to many organisations moving their focus towards providing good end user experience for their web and mobile applications. The APAC region is expected to witness the rapid adoption of application virtualization solutions. The application virtualization market growth in this region is characterized by the rapid adoption of VDI and application virtualization solutions such as agent based solutions large IT enterprises. Additionally, the number of start-ups is increasing in the region.

Among APAC regions, Japan is one of the topmost adopters of application virtualization solutions in APAC. The country has seen large adoption of cloud technologies in recent years, and enterprises are strategizing toward moving their legacy infrastructure on the cloud while application virtualization remains the epicenter. India being the growing economy is also using application virtualization solution mostly into the BFSI sector.

Market Players:

Microsoft (US), Symantec Corporation (US), VMware (US), Citrix Systems (US), Red Hat (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Dell (US), Micro Focus (UK), Parallels International (US), Systancia (France), Accops (India), NComputing (South Korea), Sangfor Technologies (China), NextAxiom Technology (US)

