In Vivo Toxicology Market worth $6.6 billion by 2025 – Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) – Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The Market growth is driven largely by the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, innovations in animal models, the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests, and the increasing demand for personalized medicine.

Covid-19 Impact On The Global In Vivo Toxicology Market;

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented global public health challenge that is expected to significantly impact the in vivo toxicology market, especially due to the growing focus on vaccine development. According to the WHO, more than 20 vaccines are being developed across the globe for COVID-19. These vaccines are in the preclinical phase, and some of them have already entered the animal trial phase. Several animal models, particularly mice models, have supported the replication of SARS-CoV-2, including C57BL/6, BALB/c, 129SvEv, hACE2 transgenic, and STA1 gene knockout (KO); some of these, like humans, developed symptoms of pneumonia.

The market demand for COVID-19 animal models is increasing, especially for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mice, which express human ACE2 in the airway and other epithelia and develop a lethal SARS-CoV infection. However, the current supply is limited, as animal model providers do not have readymade populations to meet surging demand.

In the short term, the pandemic is anticipated to harm the in vivo toxicology market. However, governments and scientific research institutions are bound to increase research investments in treatments and vaccines. Some animal model providers, such as The Jackson Laboratory and Cyagen, have prioritized the production of ACE2 mice to support research on COVID-19. The surging demand for therapeutics and vaccines against COVID-19 is expected to boost the in vivo toxicology market during the forecast period

Chronic test type accounted for the largest share in the toxicity testing market in 2019

Based on test type, the global market is segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type. Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.

Based on the region, the global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

The major players operating in In Vivo Toxicology Market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players include Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US)