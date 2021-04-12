Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market worth $2.4 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The market size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth in the companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the consumables segment dominated the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market

Based on the product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2019. The increasing volume of clinical chemistry tests performed globally, due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in animals, has triggered the development of consumables.

By technology, the clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostic kits and analyzers market in 2018

Based on technology, the market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, and other technologies. In 2018, the clinical biochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostic kits and analyzers industry. The higher preference for various advanced clinical diagnostic products by veterinarians and pet owners are contributing to the large share of this segment.

By application, the clinical pathology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018

Based on application, the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into clinical pathology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, and other applications. The clinical pathology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of chemistry analyzers for the primary diagnosis of diseases in clinics.

By animal type, the companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion and livestock animals. In 2018, the companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market. The increasing companion animal ownership, growing awareness about animal health among pet owners, and rising pet healthcare expenditure are some the factors stimulating the growth of this segment.

By end user, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018

Based on end user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & academic institutes, veterinary clinics, and home care settings. In 2018, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing number of patients visiting vet clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices.

Prominent players in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market include Zoetis, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Virbac (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Woodley Equipment Company (UK), Randox Laboratories LTD. (UK), AniPOC, Ltd. (UK), Carestream Health, Inc. (a part of ONEX Corporation) (Canada), NeuroLogica Corporation (a part of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.) (South Korea), and FUJIFILM SonoSite (a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) (Japan).

