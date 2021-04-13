Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Insulation Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Automotive Insulation Market is projected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2025 from $1.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 1% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in automotive production and increasing demand for materials which provide high acoustic insulation and energy efficiency.

Browse 152 figures / charts and 127 tables in this 206 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive insulation market by product type (PU foam, elastomeric foam, glass wool, and others), by function (acoustic insulation and thermal insulation), by vehicle type (passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“PU foam market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the automotive insulation market is segmented into PU foam, elastomeric foam, glass wool, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PU foam market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its light weight and higher thermal efficiency.

“Within the automotive insulation market, the passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to witness the largest and highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of compact and mid-size cars with low noise and higher vehicle comfort.

“Europe will dominate the automotive insulation market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to the stringent environmental protection regulations. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for small cars in China and India.

Major players of automotive insulation market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Recticel, BASF, Armacell, Saint-Gobain, SoundTech Inc., Aeroflex Company Limited, UFP Technologies, Johns Manville, Avon Group Manufacturing, Siderise Group, and Covestro and others are among the major Automotive Insulation providers.

