Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Seat Heater Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the automotive seat heater market is projected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2025 from $1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in luxury vehicles and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features.

Browse 115 figures / charts and 92 tables in this 174 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive seat heater market by product type (carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads, and metal heating pads), by vehicle type (small cars, mid-size cars, luxury cars, SUVs and crossovers, LCVs and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the automotive seat heater market is segmented into carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads, and metal heating pads. Lucintel forecasts that the carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads market is expected to remain the largest segment as this type of seat heater ensures good strength and requires very low voltage to produce heat.

“Within the automotive seat heater market, the luxury cars segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on vehicle type, the luxury cars segment is expected to witness the largest and mid-size cars segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are planning to provide seat heater as a standard feature in their vehicle models.

“North America will dominate the automotive seat heater market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to the due to increasing demand of high end luxury cars and extreme cold weather in this region. Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and growing demand for luxury features in vehicles.

Major players of automotive seat heater market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Gentherm, Kongsberg Automotive, Continental, Champion Seat Systems, Rostra Precision Controls, Panasonic Corporation, Seat Comfort Systems, IG Bauerhin, and Check Corporation are among the major automotive seat heater providers.

