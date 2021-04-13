Microscope Software Market – Global Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global microscope software market size is projected to reach USD 1,021 million by 2025 from USD 567 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2020 and 2025. Microscopy software controls microscopes, captures & stores images, performs analysis, and manages workflows. While the software sold with microscopes is generally multifunctional, standalone or application-specific software solutions are also available.

Prominent players in the microscope software market are Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Oxford Instruments plc (UK), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Scientific Volume Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), arivis AG (Germany), DRVISION Technologies (US), Media Cybernetics, Inc. (US), Gatan, Inc. (US), Basler AG (Germany), Nanolive SA (Switzerland), Nion Company (US), and Object Research Systems, Inc. (Canada). Players in this market focused on partnerships, collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, mergers, expansions, and product launches & upgrades to expand their market presence between January 2017 and July 2020.

DANAHER CORPORATION (US)

Danaher is the leading player in the global microscope software market. The company pursues the strategy of acquisitions in order to remain competitive in the market. The company has a broad and versatile range of products, which cater to different industry segments. Also, the company has a strong global presence with a vast sales and service network. All these factors are contributing to the company’s leading position in the microscope software industry.

CARL ZEISS AG (GERMANY)

Carl Zeiss is a medical technology company that manufactures and commercializes optical and optoelectronic products. The company’s product portfolio includes lithography optics, measuring technology, photomask systems, microscopes, and medical technology products such as ophthalmic diagnostic and therapeutic products, eyeglass lenses, camera & cine lenses, and binoculars. The company’s products are used in semiconductor, automotive, mechanical engineering, biomedical research, and medical technology industries. The company’s strong brand name, vast distribution network, and robust product portfolio have enabled it to maintain its leading position in the market.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific held a prominent position in the global microscope software industry in 2019. The company is a leading provider of life science diagnostic tools. Moreover, Thermo Fisher has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network. The dominant position of the company can be attributed to its strong brand value. The company also has a robust distribution network for sales and services, making it a prominent player in the microscope software market.

