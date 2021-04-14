Yacht Charters Virgin Islands — Where Desire to Sail Meets Ultimate Pleasure In Sailing

ST. THOMAS, VI, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Popular yacht service, Yacht Charters Virgin Islands St Thomas St John, takes its service a notch higher. At a time when many cruise services are struggling to survive, Yacht Charters VI has been going stronger than before. Providing the most comfortable charter and the best pricing in the market has long been a specialty and they leave no stone unturned in doing exactly that, and more.

Clients can choose from the most extensive and flamboyant fleet they’ve seen. Choose your destination from a wide range of destinations in the available — Be it St. Thomas, St. John Buck Island etc. Do you want a sailing yacht for your trip? A power yacht? Any other yacht? Name it, and you’ll have it.

“There’s nothing related to yacht service that we don’t provide at the best pricing in the market. We know the Virgin Islands better than any vessel or crew. You know what else you get with us?

● Legendary Jester Sailing Adventures

● Zunzun Sailing Yacht & Floating Massage Spa

● Vitamin Sea VI PowerBoat Charters

For 26 years, we have strive to go above and beyond what the customers demand. To say that we’ve been successful is an understatement. We present to you the Caribbean Playground and its grandiose exoticity like nobody else. Come, sail with us”, said the Senior Manager at Yacht Charters Virgin Islands.

About Yacht Charters Virgin Island:

Yacht Charters Virgin Island is a yacht service available in both with-crew and private. It showcases the beauty of the islands in absolute privacy without any crowds, schedules or hassles.

For more information, please visit http://www.yachtchartervi.com/

Media Contact:

Address: 6501 Red Hook Plaza #201-568 St Thomas, VI 00802

Phone Number: +1 340-775-5029

Email Id: YachtCharterVI@gmail.com

Website: http://www.yachtchartervi.com/

###