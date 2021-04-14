Passion, Desire to Help Drives FULL Micropigmentation Owner

Las Vegas, NV, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Joe Barghi’s love of helping others led him to launch FULL Micropigmentation, a cutting-edge, forward-thinking company that provides a modern solution for hair loss.

Scalp Micropigmentation aka SMP involves replicating tiny hair follicles to give the look of a buzz-cut or short hair stubble. It serves as a non-invasive, affordable, fully effective solution for clients experiencing hair loss.

FULL Micropigmentation, founded in 2016 in Las Vegas, NV by Master Artist Joe Barghi, has become one of the most recognized and experienced brands in the scalp micropigmentation industry under Barghi’s leadership. Hollywood celebrities, singers, entertainers, professional athletes, business owners and others regularly request his services.

“Micropigmentation has not only emotionally impacted my clients. It has also changed my life for the better,” Barghi said. “There is no better feeling or business than one where you’re able to impact the lives of those around you so deeply and positively.”

Barghi learned his craft shortly after scalp micropigmentation was first developed in the United Kingdom and introduced in the United States. He apprenticed alongside Zang SMP, the one of the world’s leading scalp micropigmentation artists, and went on to create his own unique technique.

FULL Micropigmentation seeks to create the most natural hairline possible while offering the most relaxing and comfortable overall experience for clients. Doing so takes mastering the artistry involved. Barghi has personally trained hundreds of upcoming scalp micropigmentation artists and completed thousands of sessions while perfecting his art. Most of his students receive one-on-one training and all Full Micro Artists must apprentice under him for one year before they begin working on clients.

“We never hire artists off the street looking for a technician job,” Barghi said. “They must go through our training program and apprenticeship organically then prove themselves to be the best of the best.”

FULL Micropigmentation also uses the highest quality equipment, needles and ink as the company continues to strive for perfection. With his relentless attention to detail, creativity, and passion for his art, Joe Barghi has produced the most natural hairlines possible. His work has caught the attention of people all around the world as they fly to Vegas regularly to have their SMP work done by him.

Scalp micropigmentation often requires three sessions spread out two weeks apart from each other. Sessions often average three to five hours in length depending on the level of hair loss. Full Micropigmentation provides an instant, permanent, and life changing solution to hair loss by applying tens of thousands of organic pigments to the scalp to replicate the natural appearance of real hair follicles.

FULL Micropigmentation headquarters is located in Las Vegas, NV with over 25 affiliate artists located all over the U.S., Dubai, as well as Australia.

For more information or a free consultation, contact (702) 333-1181 or email info@fullscalp.com. View its services at https://www.fulscalp.com.