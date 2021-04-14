ONE WILL: THREE WIVES, a novel by Edith Tarbescu

New York City, NY, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Edith Tarbescu One Will: Three Wives hitting stores everywhere now.

One Will: Three Wives is packed with a large array of interesting suspects—any one of whom could be a murderer— and a roller coaster ride of plot twists. A cameo by the Russian Mafia, the theft of a shelter dog, hints of betray and romance, and a well-drawn depiction of winter in New York City add to the story’s complications and appeal. – Anne Hillerman, New York Times best-selling mystery author.

Paperback: 298 pages

Publishing date: December 28, 2020.

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1953510825

ISBN-13: 978-1953510822

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.75 x 9 inches

The author of four books for young people, published by Houghton Mifflin, Barefoot Books, and Scholastic, Edith Tarbescu is also a produced playwright. She studied playwriting at the Yale School of Drama where, in addition to writing plays, she also acted on stage. Her various essays were published in newspapers and magazines including The Hartford Courant, Newsday, The Hartford Courant, The Berkshire Eagle, Adelaide Literary Magazine, The Christian Science Monitor, and The New York Times. She grew up in Brooklyn, New York then lived in Connecticut for many years before moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico twenty years ago. She is currently at work on a memoir titled Beyond Brooklyn. To read more about Edith go to: www.edithtarbescu.com

