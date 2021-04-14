36th World Cardiology Conference

Acquire to make your Heart healthier in the midst of outbreak

Posted on 2021-04-14 by in Biotech, Chemicals, Education, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — In light of your renowned research and expertise, we are pleased to welcome you all as our Honorable Keynote Speaker/ Speaker/ Delegate for the “36th World Cardiology Conference” to be seized on September 27-28, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland.

This conference aims to bring together leading Doctors, Academic Scientists, Researchers, Students and major companies to share their experiences and research results in their on-going project in different forms of Cardiology. We consider this a fantastic occasion to attend this conference along with your research member(s), with a view to conduct an exclusive session to discuss the novel technologies and innovative methods in your area of expertise.

In addition to Speeches, Posters presentations, Workshops, Exhibitions and Discussions, the conference also offers an unparalleled time for renewing professional relationships, for networking and for keeping up-to-date with variations in your challenging and expanding research work. World Cardiology 2021 provides a platform of international standards where you can discuss and influence regarding key advances in Cardiology.

For more information mail: conference.worldcardiology@gmail.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution