JMV is Manufacturing Lightning Protection System in India

Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The modern lifestyle we are leading in today’s scenario is full of risk. Our buildings, factories, Malls, offices, homes etc. are setting new heights of getting trapped in the lightning disaster. It has now become the necessity to incorporate protection system against lightning to ensure the safety of life of the livings and non-livings. JMV have made its identity in the field of providing internal and external lightning protection for modern infrastructure, newly adapted technologies in electronic devices and electrical installation.

The main function of the LIGHTNING PROTECTION SYSTEM (LPS) is to head-off, conduct and disperse the lightning strike safely to the ground. In simple terms, without such systems you may put many things and lives at risk, few to mention are- building structures, electric gadgets and lives of the people around such places. In JMV, we have a team with accomplished designers having immense experience in completing vast projects like – high rise hotels/hospitals, commercial towers, refineries, metro station, tunnels etc. Our service team is highly skilled is Structural Lightning Protection System with Steel Reinforcement design to provide the empirical solution as per IS/IEC 62305 & NBC 2016. There are three components of LPS, namely -1. “AIR TERMINALS (As Per IEC 62561 SERIES)” 2. “DOWN CONDUCTOR (As Per IEC 62561)” 3. “GROUND RODS (AS PER IS 3043:2018, IEEE 80:2013, IEC 62561 series)”. As JMV is a leading OEM, so it is possible for us to offer the customization of the components as per the requirements.

To tackle with these lightning disaster, JMV LPS Limited is providing the complete solution from designing till installation as per the latest IS/IEC 62305 and NBC 2016.

JMV’s Customer Satisfaction team can assist regarding products and services at +91 9910407059 or email contact@jmv.co.in

About Company:

Jmv Lps Ltd is a Make in India Organization having multiple manufacturing units in Delhi-NCR. We are the leading manufacturer & OEM in the field of Earthing, Lightning Protection System, Surge Protection devices & Plastic Cable Ducts. The company’s continuous growth is based on our regular devotion to our work with our best design-optimization, value engineering, design validation services, innovation & experience as well as highest quality standards. Indian Manufacturing, consistent customer & market orientation throughout the world.