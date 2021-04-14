Gold Mountain Arms, LLC Makes Firearm Purchasing Convenient with Online Shopping Options

WA, USA, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — There has been an increase in online firearm-related sales since the past year. Initially, ammunition and accessories were expected to occupy a large portion of these sales. However, as of March 2021, firearm purchases have instead knocked last year’s record out of the park.

Gold Mountain Arms is one of the few arms dealers who have established a web presence within the gun-owning community. Owned by a veteran, its transparent and flexible terms and conditions and software-friendly website caused quite a ripple during the pandemic.

When describing the internet business, a spokesperson of the company said, “There are two sides to our business. One deals with firearms, ammunition, optics, and accessories. The other has to do with outdoor activities, such as fishing, camping, and hunting. There has definitely been an uptick in the former, though, what with the pandemic forcing everyone indoors.”

Ever since the lockdown lifted, many have stuck to web purchases rather than opting for in-store shopping. Everything has an online option, and firearms are no exception. This is because online stores have more variety and bigger ‘shelf space’ than brick-and-mortar locations.

For example, Gold Mountain Arms boasts a massive collection of firearms for hunting, target shooting, and self-defense. The website displays as much as it can and offer clients the option to use filters, such as caliber, price range, model, capacity, and finish, to name a few. And that’s just one side of the business.

“We’re really grateful for a software canopy on top of our heads. It allows us to showcase all aspects of our business and remain open all hours of the day.”

Indeed, ecommerce appears to have peaked during the lockdown and shows no signs of coming down any time soon.

