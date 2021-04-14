Melrose Systems Launches A New Learning Program For Digital Learning Enthusiasts

Hayward, USA, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Melrose systems, a leading manufacturer in the USA, launches Melrose Learning Center to educate the digital learning community with various electronics-related learning materials. These materials include installation guides, design guides, basic manufacturing tutorials, etc. An initiative that will help learners to self-train and practice easily.

“We will be adding useful content as a part of our ‘learn & become passionate about electronics’ program. All the learning materials are carefully analyzed and written by our L&D team. We are also opening a virtual query center, where learners can request us to add any particular learning material or need extended help for the added materials. We hope our effort adds more value to the learning community and brings more interest in the electronics department.” says Chris Somers, President, Melrose Nameplate & Label Co.

Melrose Nameplate & Label Co. (Melrose NL), is a leading manufacturer in the USA since 1939. The company has offered its products viz. nameplates, labels, graphic overlays, and face shields to various industries. With generations of customers, Melrose Nl has contributed a significant role in industrial development.

