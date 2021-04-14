Court Square Group and 5thPort Announce Life Science Industry Partnership

Springfield, MA, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Court Square Group, Inc., provider of Audit Ready Compliant Cloud™ (ARCC) infrastructure solutions for life science and 5thPort, a cloud-based patient engagement and eConsent solution built for clinical trials today announced a partnership to improve clinical trial outcomes for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The partnership will help stakeholders throughout the clinical trial process to streamline procedures, increase regulatory compliance and shorten time to market.

“5thPort’s eConsent solution strongly aligns with Court Square Group’s RegDocs365 platform that manages workflows and all types of digital content and regulatory submissions in a validated and compliant environment,” explains Keith Parent CEO and Founder of Court Square Group. “Partnering with 5thPort provides our clients with an integrated solution that addresses both their content and eConsent requirements.”

Life science companies, Contract Research organizations (CROs) and clinical trial sites are challenged to increase the efficiency of managing patients and the flow of information across decentralized clinical trials. By enabling patients and clinicians to leverage virtual communications and digital communications through secure, compliant platforms increases trial efficiency and reduces trial costs.

5thPort Co-Founder and CEO, Navroze Eduljee explained, “With decentralized clinical research gaining steam, there’s been an accelerated demand for compliant and secure digital informed consent. We are excited to partner with Court Square Group and combine our technological expertise to advance efficiently managed studies for CRO’s, sponsors and sites.”

This new partnership provides pharmaceutical and biotech companies with an integrated solution that supports compliance to complex HIPAA, EU Annex 11 and GCP requirements while working in a cloud based, validated environment that meets the FDA requirements of 21 CFR Part 11.

About Court Square Group

Court Square Group (CSG) (courtsquaregroup.com) is the leading provider of an Audit Ready Compliant Cloud™ (ARCC) platform for Life Science companies. The ARCC cloud platform and out-of-the-box tools provide a validated and cost-effective way to manage all digital content (EDMS/documents, voice, data, and video) in a regulated and compliant environment. At every stage of the development and manufacturing lifecycle, Court Square’s cloud, collaboration and regulatory submission solutions reduce costs, complexity and risks associated with sharing, storing, and submitting information for regulatory requirements. With over 1,000+ submissions and twenty-five years’ experience and a 95% client retention rate, CSG has a proven track record as one of the most cost-efficient solutions in the life science market.

About 5thPort™

5thPort™ (5thport.com) is a cloud-based patient engagement and eConsent solution built specifically for clinical trials. It is purposefully designed to tackle four primary challenges in both site-based and decentralized clinical trials: reduce your patient drop-out rates, improve your patient conversion rates, enhance patient protocol adherence, simplify your consent related audit and regulatory compliance process.

5thPort™ offers a variety of digital engagement options including videos, documents, quizzes, acknowledgements and surveys leading to a conversational digital informed consent that can be completed remotely or at the trial site. 5thPort™ eliminates paper and manual processes and drives efficiency by allowing organizations to manage multiple trials with multiple sites from one management console. Its automated re-consenting workflow and One Touch Compliance reporting helps CRO’s, Sponsors, and Sites meet their trial objectives.