HDPE Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global HDPE pipe market looks promising with opportunities in potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, and irrigation sectors. The global HDPE pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow 6%-8% from 2020 to 2026. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of mechanical coupling in HDPE pipe focusing on pipe strength and replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly HDPE pipes.

A total of 130 figures / charts and 104 tables are provided in this 210-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope, benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global HDPE pipe market report, please download the report brochure.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global HDPE pipe market by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating, and region as follows:

By Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2015 to 2026]:

Potable Water

Wastewater

Oil and Gas

Irrigation

Others

By Grade Type [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

PE100 Pipes

PE80 Pipes

PE63 and Other Pipes

By Diameter Type [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Large Diameter Pipes

Small Diameter Pipes

By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

High Pressure Pipes

Medium Pressure Pipes

Low Pressure Pipes

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

APAC

China

India

Japan

ROW

Middle East

Brazil

Some of the HDPE pipe companies profiled in this report include Orbia SAB, China Lesso Group, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, Chevron Phillips Chemicals, JM Eagle, and Astral Pipes.

Lucintel forecasts that PE100 grades are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their high strength, better chemical resistance, lower cost, durability, and minimal maintenance requirements.

Within the global HDPE pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in municipal infrastructure development.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors in this region.