Industrial Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global industrial pipe market looks promising with opportunities in power generation, petrochemical, automotive, and industrial processing. The global industrial pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow 6%-8% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of dopeless technology in pipe manufacturing to reduce operational risk and development of multilayer pipe to increase strength and durability.

A total of 155 figures / charts and 110 tables are provided in this 264-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope, benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global industrial pipe market report, please download the report brochure.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global industrial pipe market by end use industry, material, diameter, pressure rating, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2015 to 2026]:

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive

Industrial Processing

Others

By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2015 to 2026]:

Steel Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Plastic Pipes

FRP Pipes

Other Pipes

By Diameter [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Small Diameter Pipes

Medium Diameter Pipes

Large Diameter Pipes

By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Low Pressure Pipes

Medium Pressure Pipes

High Pressure Pipes

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Russia

APAC

China

Japan

India

ROW

Brazil

Middle East

Some of the Industrial pipe companies profiled in this report include Vallourec, TMK, Tenaris, China Lesso, ArcelorMittal, Orbia Advance Corporation, Sekisui Chemicals, Advanced Drainage System, Amiantit, and Future Pipe.

Lucintel forecasts that the steel pipe is expected to remain the largest material segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for steel pipes in power generation and petrochemical industries. Lucintel predicts that the plastic pipe material segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of low cost, light weight and corrosion resistant.

Within the global industrial pipe market, petrochemical will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing investments in new ventures and up-gradation of petrochemical facilities.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.