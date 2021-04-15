Energy Harvesting System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global energy harvesting system market looks promising with opportunities in the home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and security industries. The global energy harvesting system market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $810 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of energy harvesting system in home automation and wearable electronics industry, growing demand for clean energy, and increasing demand for power-efficient and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include miniaturization of electronic products and introduction of modified PZT zirconate titanate with Nb, for piezoelectric devices in energy harvesting applications.. ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Bionic Power, Fujitsu, EnOcean, and Texas Instruments are among the major energy harvesting system manufacturers.

A total of 80 figures / charts and 75 tables are provided in this 160-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global energy harvesting system market report, please download the report brochure.

Lucintel forecasts that light energy harvesting system will remain the largest technology segment due to increasing adoption of solar energy in the building and home automation industry.

Building and home automation will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period driven by increasing demand of wireless networking and IoT for home automation system, which will drive the demand energy harvesting device and sensors.

North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for building and home automation and advancement in IoT-based technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness on green energy and rising home automation demand supported by increasing construction and infrastructure activities in emerging countries, such as China and India.

The study includes trends and forecasts of the global energy harvesting system market by technology, end use industry, component and region as follows:

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Light

Vibration

Thermal

Radio frequency

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Building and home automation

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Security and Others

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

Transducers

PMICs

Secondary Batteries

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

The Rest of the World

Some of the global energy harvesting system market profiled in this report include ABB, STMicroelectronics, Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Bionic Power, and Fujitsu.