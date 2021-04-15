Chicory Market Overview and COVID-19 Analysis

The global chicory market size is estimated to be valued at USD 685 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%. The millennials prefer consuming these food and beverage that offer health benefits and are organic in nature, due to factors such as busier lifestyles, rising disposal incomes, growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare measures, and maintaining better health. Other factors driving the demand for these chicory include the growing applications of chicory, specially in cosmetic & personal care industry in developing and underdeveloped countries, owing to its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidants properties.

Chicory, or Cichorium intybus, is a woody, herbaceous plant in the dandelion family. It usually has bright blue flowers, though they can sometimes be white or pink. Chicory is cultivated for its leaves and its roots. Chicory root is also a good source of inulin, a type of prebiotic fiber that has been linked to support weight loss and improved gut health. Several studies have shown that supplementing diets with inulin could increase the concentration of certain strains of healthy bacteria in the colon and manage blood sugar levels. Hence, all these beneficial qualities make chicory a healthier alternative to various ingredients across various applications, including food & beverages, dietary supplement, feed & pet food, and cosmetics & personal care, exhibiting a good market potential across the globe in the few coming years.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumption of ready-to-mix and ready-to-drink beverages has witnessed a substantial increase. This largely includes drinks such as coffee, juices, and flavored milks. Due to the lockdowns and curfews imposed by various regional and national governments, the work-from-home culture experienced a boost. Due to the increased work-life stress and busier lifestyles, the population across the globe started increasingly consuming coffee in order to have increased concentration and focus on work. To cater to this growing demand, the coffee manufacturers boosted/enhanced their production capabilities and volumes.

Owing to this, the consumption of chicory has increased simultaneously, as it is used as a blend in the majority of the ready-to-mix and ready-to-drink coffee products. As it is a caffeine-free, healthier, and low-cost substitute to coffee, manufacturers have largely started including it in the coffee processing process. Consumers are also leaning toward chicory blends to minimize health risks associated with caffeine. Thus, the pandemic has bolstered the growth prospects for chicory, not only being a cheaper substitute for coffee, but also due to its health benefits offerings.

Key Market Players:

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Sensus (Netherlands), Leroux (France), Cargill Incorporated (US), Reily Foods Company (US), Pioneer Chicory (India), PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd (India), Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd (India), Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd (India), Starwest Botanicals (US), STOKROS Company Ltd (Russia), Nature’s Gold Production (Netherlands), Organic Herb Trading Co (UK), Narasu’s Coffee Company (India), NP Nutra (US), Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd. (China), Jamnagar Chicory Industries (India), and Herbs & Crops Overseas (India).

