Pultrusion Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Pultrusion Market

The future of the pultrusion market looks good with opportunities in the transportation, infrastructure, consumer goods, and construction industries. The global pultrusion market is declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.
Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the pultrusion industry, includes strategic collaboration of pultruded parts manufacturers with OEMs to serve unique needs and find new application areas. Strongwell, Exel Composites, Werner Ladder, Bedford, Creative Pultrusion, Polyone and others are among the major pultrusion manufacturers.
A total of 242 figures / charts and 193 tables are provided in this 301-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global pultrusion market report, please download the report brochure.

 

The study includes trends and forecast for the global pultrusion market by application, by attribute, by end use industry, by fiber, by resin, and region as follows:
By Application [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]: 

  • Window Profiles
  • Rebar
  • Ladder Rails
  • Cable Trays
  • Electric Insulators
  • Decking
  • Grating
  • Road Markers
  • Sound Barriers
  • Sporting Goods
  • Tool Handles
  • Utility Poles
  • Structural Shapes
  • Transportation
  • Wind Energy
  • Others

By Attribute [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

  • Corrosion
  • Non-Corrosion

By End Use Industry [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

  • Construction
  • Wind Energy
  • Transportation
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Consumer Goods
  • Other

By Fiber Type [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]: 

  • Glass Fiber Composites
  • Carbon Fiber and other Composites

By Resin Type [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

  • Polyester Composites
  • Epoxy Composites
  • Vinlyester Composites
  • Phenolic Composites
  • Phenolic and other composites

By Region [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]: 

  • North America
  • EMEA
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Latin America

 

In In this market, different types of pultrusion such as window profiles, window profiles, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electric insulators, decking, grating, road markers, sound barriers, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, antennas and others are used as application. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the demand for utility poles is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by ongoing replacement of wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and other poles.
Within the global pultrusion market, consumer goods will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to the increasing demand for ladder rail, tool handle, and sporting goods. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to remain the largest regions by value and volume; they are also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in chemical, consumer goods, and construction industry. The major drivers for growth are increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and growing awareness of pultruded products.
North America will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency..

Some of the global pultrusion manufacturers profiled in this report include strongwell corporation, excel composites, werner company, polyone corporation, Bedford reinforcement, creative pultrusion Inc., tecton products, teel plastics, fiberline composites are the major manufacturers of pultrusion.

