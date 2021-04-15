Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global bluetooth low energy IC market looks attractive with opportunities in the consumer electronics, smart home, and healthcare other industries. The global bluetooth low energy IC market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID -19. However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and the market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 20% to 22% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of wireless devices and growth of smart home market.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the emergence of smart wireless connectivity devices and energy-efficient technology for IoT devices.

A total of 64 figures / charts and 48 tables are provided in this 120-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the global bluetooth low energy IC market report, download the report brochure.

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global bluetooth low energy IC market by technology, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Bluetooth 4.0

Bluetooth 4.x

Bluetooth 5.x

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Consumer Electronics

Smart Home

Healthcare

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

The Rest of the World

Some of the bluetooth low energy IC companies profiled in this report include, Nordic Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor,Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas, Silicon Labs, and Toshiba.

Lucintel forecasts that bluetooth 4.0 will remain the largest technology over the forecast period due to its low cost.

Within bluetooth low energy IC market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to growth of wireless connectivity devices.

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region in the bluetooth low energy IC market and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in consumer electronics market.