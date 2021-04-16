a1qa at Collision 2021: showcasing business assurance service for digital transformation

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — On April 20-22, IT influencers are meeting at the annual tech conference Collision 2021 to exchange expertise on how to keep up with the uncertain times and find success on their digital transformation journey. a1qa is participating in the event and is eager to proclaim a special offer ― a business assurance service to execute digitalization processes with confidence with a strong focus on QA.

Encompassing well-rounded tech topics from data science to environmental sustainability, the world’s biggest IT convention is gathering people who are addressing the big issues industry players are facing today. With that, the a1qa’s team is excited to share the ways of tackling IT challenges through quality assurance.

QA enables achieving core business outcomes ― boosted income, enhanced brand image, client retention, introducing innovation ― all while facilitating a clear digital transformation path. This is where a1qa’s business assurance springs into action.

It fits companies of any scale across any industry. What’s more, exclusively for Collision attendees, a1qa provides a robust QA strategy for free when opting for the business assurance service.

Here are some remarks shared by Head of global business development at a1qa Dima Tish:

“Assisting clients in completing digital transformation, a1qa takes part in the Collision to share insights into how our business assurance service helps enhance software quality and troubleshoot digitalization pain points like poor QA strategy, lagging behind the fresh initiatives, limited software testing resources, and others.”

About a1qa

Being a pure-play software testing provider with 18 years’ experience, a1qa supports global companies in delivering upscale IT solutions to win the competition. With next-gen QA services, 800+ QA specialists have successfully performed 1,500 projects helping the clients solve the most challenging business needs and get confident in the software quality.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

Check out more details on the a1qa’s services on the website.