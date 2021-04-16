Gong Cha Franchise Opportunity Opening In Pennsylvania Connecticut And Rhode Island

New York, USA, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Gong Cha, one of the most reputable bubble tea brands in the world, today, announced franchise opportunities in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The brand is aggressively opening new franchises in a bid to further grow its horizon into a wider global authority.

According to a tweet by the president, Anchal Lamba, Gong Cha , “over 600 customizable tea combos have earned the brand a broader recognition and following in the past decade.”

As a staple in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and all over the world, Gong Cha’s boba tea has become an everyday treat for lovers of the tea from all walks of life.

The European market research found that the European bubble tea industry is estimated to be around $200 million and at a 9% annual growth rate. With relatively minimal investment needed to open a new franchise, Gong Cha stores in the United States have thrived.

The brand offers professional services, including home tea delivery and in-store pickup. Despite the recent pandemic, many franchise opportunities continue to open in the United States and around the world, including two new stores in New York and Boston.

The brand is properly positioned for ongoing development. One of their famous combos is the premium milk tea with deliciously shaped tapioca pearl with fruit flavor and toppings, served with ice. Some of their top flavors include brown sugar milk tea, Pearl milk tea, along with seasonal products like mango milk foam slush.

The brand serves only the best quality tea served from premium tea estates located in the Taiwan region, customizable in over 600 combos, delivering a top-notch customer experience.



The company’s passion for the best quality tea is the secret of the huge followers the company has garnered over the decades. “Our team is now one of the most “instagramable” drink in the market.” According to Anchal.



For more info about the available franchises in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, contact the company through their brand website or contact address listed below.

There are also two new Gong Cha stores opening up in East Village, NYC: 27 St. Marks Place, New York, New York, and Smith Haven Mall, NY: 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, NY 11755, respectively.

About

Gong Cha is a reputable beverage brand that serves bubble tea to its esteemed customers from all walks of life.

Founded in 2006, the company is popular for its reputation of serving premium quality tea. With headquarters located in New York, Gong Cha has added over 19 franchises to its name in over 1300 locations.

The goal of the company is to serve freshly brewed beverages including fruit toppings, and other creative combos. Gong Cha is popular for serving healthy drinks refreshed every four hours. The bubble tea infused with tapioca pearl is the brand’s leading product.

Contact



For more information, inquiries, or requests, reach out to Gong Cha via any of the following media;



Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/contact-us

Gong Cha Tea, LLC

425 N. Broadway #287

Jericho NY 11753