Keynotes’ New Number with Drake “All These People” Sets the Charts on Fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — Rising singer KeyNotes’ new song “All These People” from his upcoming album, “It’s Time” has set the charts on fire. This chartbursting number, that is a fusion of RnB and Hip-Hop, also features the legendary Canadian rapper, the Champagne Papi — Drake. High on his Platinum Success from his last album, KeyNotes’ latest collaboration with Drake has become the talk of the town, right after his teaming up with Da Baby and Petey Pablo for “Buss It Down”.

KeyNotes has become popular among the fans for his ecstatic and euphoric propensity and disposition that reflect in his lyrics. His underlying philosophy of “keep digging till you find the gold” reflects in his music — something he actively suggests his fans espouse. Staying true to the embedded conviction in all that he does, KeyNotes presents his new song “All These People” with the same marvelousness, spirit and a unique tonality that is not only mesmerizing but also addictive. The fact that this budding star has worked with some of the top music stars in the industry and is slated to work with more in the near future is a testimony to his acumen and talent that he possesses.

“The fact that KeyNotes has been a revelation of a unique kind is known to everyone by now. Everyone who supported him over the years are more than ecstatic at his jaw-dropping success and collaborations. His latest number “All These People” with the Champagne Papi Drake has become a major hit. We can tell you there’s no stopping him. He’ll be counted as one of the greatest musicians the industry has ever produced”, said KeyNotes’ manager, Brandon Carter.

About KeyNotes:

Born as Keyon Dunston in Portsmouth, VA, KeyNotes is a skilled and gifted musician, singer and songwriter. He joined the National Guard in 2012 and focused on singing in his off time. He began freestyle Rapping when he was 12. His mantra in life is – “Never take your family for granted”.

