Metabolomics Market Worth $4.1 billion – Growing demand for personalized medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Metabolomics Market research study involved extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global metabolomics technology market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and to assess market prospects.

Secondary Research;

The secondary sources referred to for this research study include publications from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Bank, World Health Organization (WHO), American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), National Institute of Public Health and the Environment (NIPHE), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Society for Applied Spectroscopy (SAS), Metabolomics Society, Oxford Journals, European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI).

Growth Opportunity:Biomarker development;

Metabolomics is used to identify new biomarkers through bioinformatics tools, which indicate the changes in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarkers are important for developing in-vitro diagnostic tools, environmental toxicology screening methods, and drug discovery and development techniques. The omics revolution of the last decade has increased the application of metabolomics in biomedical research. As a result of these technological developments, new biomarkers are being regularly discovered. These biomarkers are required in medical sciences to better define and diagnose diseases, predict adverse drug events, and identify patient groups who would benefit from specific treatments. Moreover, in the near future, identifying biomarkers related to safety, sensitivity, and resistance to commercially available drugs will present significant growth opportunities for the metabolomics market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global metabolomics technology market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics technology market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Leading Key-Players:

The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US), Metabolon, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Scion Instruments (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), GL Sciences (Japan), SRI Instruments (US), Kore Technology Ltd. (UK), and JASCO, Inc. (US) among others.

Agilent Technologies (U.S.) is another leading company in the global metabolomics market. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong presence across the globe, covering major markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company has a strong product portfolio and its FDA and CE Mark-approved products have helped it to further enhance its presence in the market. The company has adopted new product launches as its key strategy, followed by agreements and collaborations, to maintain its leading position and increase its market share.

