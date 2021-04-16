Digital Signage Market Size, Outlook, Opportunities And Forecasts Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Digital Signage Market is anticipated to reach USD 31.71 billion by 2025, expanding at a significant CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Digital signage is also termed as dynamic signage, is an advanced form of silver casting in which multimedia or video content is presented in public places for advertising or informational purposes. It mainly comprises a playback device or computer connected to a bright digital screen like plasma display or LCD. It is exclusively used in banks, schools, airports, office buildings, and others.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of digital signage market are the developing infrastructure in the emerging countries, acceptance of digital signage in the commercial sector, the rising use of enhanced technology in display sector, and the increasing demand for customized software and solutions. However, the growing trend of broadcast or online advertisement may restrain the overall market in the years to come. Digital signage market is segmented based on product type, component, technology, application, and region.

Video screens, kiosks, video walls, menu boards, digital posters, and other product types could be explored in digital signage in the forecast period. The video screens and kiosks sectors accounted for the majority market share of digital signage and are estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Also, video walls sector is estimated to grow at the faster pace in the years to come.

Based on components, services, hardware, and software could classify digital signage in the forecast period. Services sector comprises consulting, installation, and maintenance & support services. Software sector comprises a content management system and edge server software. Whereas, hardware sector comprise mounts, displays, media players, and projectors. The hardware sector accounted for the substantial market share of digital signage and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. Also, the software sector is estimated to grow at the faster pace in the years to come.

Based on technology, projection, LCD, LED, and others could classify digital signage in the forecast period. LCD sector accounted for the substantial market share of digital signage and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the rising demand from advertisement & marketing industry and low manufacturing cost. Also, the LED sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

The market may be categorized based on applications like industrial, commercial, institutional, infrastructural, and others could be explored in digital signage in the forecast period. Commercial sector comprises government, retail, hospitality, corporate, and healthcare whereas, the institutional sector comprises education and banking. Also, infrastructural sector comprises entertainment and transportation.

Globally, North America and Europe accounted for the majority market share of digital signage and are estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region and increasing demand for digitized display in the retail industry. The United States, Germany and England are well equipped with the infrastructure for digital signage.

The Asia Pacific is also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. It is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise the rising awareness among populace regarding the use of digital signage and the rising disposable income.

The key players of digital signage market are Samsung Electronics, Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Winmate Communication, Inc., KeyWest Technology, Inc., LG Electronics, ADFlow Networks, and NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

