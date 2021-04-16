Dental Syringes Market – Expected Revenue Growth Will be Worth $126.9 Million

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Technological advancements in dental syringes, growth in geriatric population and government legislations to avoid needlestick injuries are adding to the growth prospects of Dental Syringe Market.

Emerging markets (such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico) offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the syringes market. The growth of the market in these regions can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.

According to the new market research report “Dental Syringes Market by Product (Non-disposable Syringes, Disposable Syringes and Safety Syringes), Type (Aspirating & Non-aspirating), Material (Plastic and Metallic), Region (North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, and RoW) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Research Methodology Adopted;

A combination of the bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the size and growth rate of the market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. In this research study, all possible parameters that affect this market have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative & qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each product in emerging nations.

The report provides qualitative insights about growth rates and market drivers for all subsegments. It maps market sizes and growth rates for each subsegment and identifies segments poised for rapid growth in each geographic region.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Dental Syringes Market is expected to reach USD 126.9 Million, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The Dental Syringes Market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure, and continuous reduction in product prices.

Leading Key-Players:

3M Company (U.S.), Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Vista Dental Products (U.S.), Power Dental USA, Inc. (U.S.), 4tek S.r.l (Italy), A. Titan Instrument Inc. (U.S.), and Delmaks Surgico (Pakistan) were some of the key players operating in the dental syringes market.

Septodont held the leading position in the market. The company offers a wide range of dental syringe products (such as Aspiject, Ultra Safety Plus XL, and R.T.R. Syringe) across the globe. The company adopted acquisitions as its key strategy to maintain its position in the market. For instance, the company acquired DLA, an injectable dental anesthetic manufacturing plant of Dentsply International, Inc. in 2016. The company has a strong brand position in the North American market and possesses a strong product portfolio for dental products that spans across dentin restoration, endodontics, and dental surgeries.

