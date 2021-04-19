Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Size, Growth Driving Factors, Technology Overview and Forecasts, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Atomic Layer Deposition Market is estimated to touch US$ 3.01 billion by the completion of the prediction period. This is an important procedure in the construction of semiconductor devices, and the portion of the set of tools existing for the combination of Nano-technology materials. Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is measured such as some of the larger deposition procedures for manufacturing skinny and conformal layers.

Key Players:

Adeka Corporation

Aixtron SE

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASM International NV

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

Denton Vacuum

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Beneq Oy

Growth Drivers:

The atomic layer deposition industry was appreciated by US$ 1.09 billion in the year 2016. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The business is likely to be motivated by the increasing electronics manufacturing and semiconductor resolutions mostly in the areas of North America and Asia Pacific. A number of deposition apparatuses are utilized in the production of semiconductor types for example copper barrier/seed layers, copper electrodes and High-K dielectric gate stacks. Increasing demand for electronic components in automobile manufacturing is likely to upsurge the demand for semiconductors and therefore, straight influence optimistically on the market.

Product Outlook:

Metal ALD

Aluminum oxide ALD

Plasma Enhanced ALD

Catalytic ALD

Aluminum Oxide atomic layer deposition is likely to go on the biggest category of product subdivision by the completion of 2025. It was appreciated at US$ 328.2 million in the year 2016. The aluminum is available in ample quantity. The demand for aluminum oxide film by means of this deposition method is too expected to surge in business infiltration.

Application Outlook:

Semiconductors

Solar devices

Electronics

Medical equipment

The subdivision of semiconductor manufacturing was the foremost application subdivision in the year 2016. It was responsible for more than 40% stake of the entire income in the similar year. The bulge changeover in the semiconductor machinery and the motivation for scale down constituents has certainly backed to the improvement of worldwide business of semiconductor.

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, the Asia Pacific was the leading area in the year 2016 by means of income expected above US$504 million for the similar year. The speedily increasing demand from end-use businesses for example solar sector, electronics, medicinal apparatus manufacturing, solar sectors and semiconductors has steered Asia Pacific to attain the extreme stake of market.

The U.S.A and Canada are the most important providers for the development of the provincial market. The U.S.A appeared such as the prime candidate and is projected to develop by a CAGR of 12.2% above the following eight years. The important motivator of the progress of the North America’s market consists of creative government supervisory backing for cheering the private share on national level. It is expected to be an important issue for the area’s increasing semiconductor and consumer electronics manufacturing.

