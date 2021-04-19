Legionella Testing Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Legionella Testing Market size is expected to value at USD 352.6 million by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing prevalence of legionella-based disorders coupled with increasing awareness among general population in regards to their preventive management. Legionella can lead to legionellosis, which is a respiratory disorder, also known as a pneumonia.

Treatment of legionellosis involves intensive care and hospitalization, and comes under the public health concerns. As per recent reports, as many as 4,568 cases were registered of Legionnaires’ disease in the last one years. Globally, the legionella testing industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Legionella bacteria are particularly found in the hot water conditions. Numerous industries with high requirement for water are likely susceptible towards development of aquatic legionella. In addition, contamination of the water with legionella in public places such as schools, restaurants, hospitals, and large plumbing systems can lead to widespread disease. These factors are influencing the demand for legionella testing market.

Moreover, high-end demand from various end-user industries for accurate and on-time diagnosis of Legionella and related infections is expected to boost the growth of legionella testing industry. Water testing for legionella is carried out in a certified microbiology lab along with well-characterized and validated methods. Legionella pneumophila group is considered as the most pathogenic or disease spreading strain of Legionella bacteria.

Furthermore, various testing for Legionnaire disease performed by healthcare professionals are vital, particularly patients that are diagnosed in the past 12 months. Certain water conditions that can lead to legionella growth include low chlorine levels in water, leading to environmental testing to be conducted every two months. These factors are expected to fuel the market demand for legionella testing over the forecast period. Legionnaire’s disease outbreaks commonly occur in various traveling spots such as hotels, resorts, or cruise ships, and in some instances healthcare facilities. Increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly in the developed economies across the globe is anticipated to foster market growth over the next seven years.

The key players in the legionella testing industry are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Co., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson (BD) and Co.

