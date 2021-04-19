Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market Growth and Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global multi-layer ceramic capacitor market size is estimated to touch USD 12.32 billion in 2025. The market is projected to witness 5.1% CAGR over the forecast duration. Features such as enhanced frequency and high resistance are anticipated to drive the market growth.

MLCCs are used in varieties of capacitance and they are surface mounted. Further, they are widely used in the automotive and electronics industries. Owing to benefits such as reliability, enhanced frequency, ability to withstand voltage, these devices are used over others. In addition, MLCCs are extensively used in RF applications such as cellular phones and tuner.

Manufacturers of MLCCs are emphasizing on the development of advanced ceramic capacitors to meet the different customers’ requirement. Considering the growing demand, key players are focusing on increasing their research and development expenditure.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in the market in 2018 owing to increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry. Countries such as Japan, India, South Korea and China are among major end-users to consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The general capacitor category is likely to register over 5% CAGR depending on the type.

Among end-use, the electronic segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the next six years.

By dielectric, Y5V category is projected to register 5.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

APAC is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast duration owing to growing demand from consumer electronic category.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market. Electronics, telecommunication and data transmission is the major application for MLCCs. Owing to the pandemic outbreak; several industries where forced to close. Although, few industries kept on operating in digital mode, however, poor supply chain has significantly disrupted their operations. Further, low demand has resulted in a lack of spending on research and development by companies, which, in turn, delayed the arrival of new multi-layer ceramic capacitors. COVID-19 has resulted in financial crisis as well, thereby, limiting the consumer spending and negatively affecting the market growth.

Despite the adverse impact on their operations, companies can opt for various strategic measures to revive their businesses. Key players in the market can focus on acquiring smaller firms for their sustainability. Further, they can collaborate with e-commerce giants to counter the disruption in the supply chain. In addition, companies can cut their capital expenditure while increasing their focus on research and development to emerge stronger in the next few years.

Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market: Key Players

Yageo Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Kyocera Corporation and TDK Corporation

