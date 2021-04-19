Medical Equipment Cooling Market worth $233 Million in 2024

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical equipment cooling market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 233 million in 2024 to USD 193 million by 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly driven by the economic benefits offered by cooling systems, rising incidence of cancer and other diseases, and growing geriatric population.

The packaged systems segment accounted for the largest share of the medical equipment cooling market, by configuration, in 2018

On the basis of configuration, the global medical equipment cooling market is further segmented into modular, packaged, and split systems. The packaged systems segment accounted for the largest share of the medical equipment cooling systems market in 2018. A major advantage associated with these systems is that the components are assembled at a factory, which eliminates the need to design and install these systems. This advantage is a major contributing factor to the large share of the packaged systems segment.

Medical devices segment to register the highest CAGR in the medical equipment cooling market, by application during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the medical equipment cooling market is segmented into medical devices and analytical & laboratory equipment. The medical devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The major factors supporting growth of this segment are the increasing number of diagnostic procedures across the globe, coupled with the economic benefits offered by optimal device cooling.

Asia Pacific to register highest growth in the medical eqipment cooling market during the forecast period

The medical equipment cooling market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of optimal thermal management of medical equipment, increase in healthcare expenditure, and rising geriatric population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the medical equipment cooling market in Asia Pacific.

The major players operating in the medical equipment cooling market are Glen Dimplex Group (Ireland), Legacy Chiller Systems Inc. (US), Filtrine Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US), Laird Technologies, Inc. (US), Cold Shot Chillers (US), KKT Chillers (Germany), General Air Products, Inc. (US), Drake Refrigeration, Inc. (US), Lytron, Inc. (US), Motivair Corporation (US), American Chillers (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Whaley Products Inc. (US), Johnson Thermal Systems (US), and Haskris (US).

