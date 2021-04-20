M-Triangle Z One for Phone Back Glass Separation Machine

Great Lakes, Canada, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — The M-Triangle Z-ONE Fiber laser marking machine is a high-tech product integrating laser, computer, automatic control and precision mechanical technology.

The marking machine adopts high-performance digital galvanometer scanning system, which is fast, high precision and can work for a long time. It can be used in most metal materials and some non-metallic materials such as silicon, rubber, epoxy, ceramics, marble, etc. to write or make permanent anti-counterfeit marks that are difficult to copy.

Fiber laser marking machine has good laser optical mode (M2 < 2), small size, stable and reliable operation, no maintenance, no water cooling system, high electro-optical conversion efficiency, low energy consumption; good marking quality; laser power and frequency computer control Easy to implement tag automation.

M-Triangle Company provides dedicated marking software based on the Windows platform. Real-time control of laser power and pulse frequency. The marked content can be text, graphics, pictures, serial number, barcode and their combination, and can be directly input and edited in the special marking software, or edited by graphic software such as AutoCAD or CorelDraw, and the input and output can be controlled by the computer.

The fiber laser marking machine is designed to meet international safety and operational standards.

The Latest Technology in Laser in Here: Making it ideal for smaller work environment and minimizing the area are taken up by the set up.

Compact Size

Easy Portability

The technology used in this device allows for it to be used with material such as:

Silicone

Rubber

Epoxy

Ceramics

Marble

This allows for more diverse applications in addition to just being used for back cover removal such as phone case engraving.

When purchasing the Z-One Laser Machine from MobileSentrix Canada you receive the following:

30 Day Warranty: The Z-One Laser Machine comes with a 30-Day warranty Policy in which if you are not satisfied or not what you expected, simply request for a Return Label (We ask that you keep the original product packaging for warranty purposes) and we will get you refunded back.

60 Day Repair Warranty: If you are experiencing technical issues with the product within the 60-day repair warranty period, you can still ship the product to us, and we can fix or repair it for you. However, there will be parts and fee associated. If it’s something we cannot fix or repair, we will exchange for you as well. This does not apply damaged unit.

180 Day Support: If there is a technical issue with the machine within 180 days of purchase that requires it to be repaired, we will provide you with a shipping label to ship the device to us, and we will repair it for you for labor or parts costs associated with this this.

