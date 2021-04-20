Xpert, a Growing Online School To Launch Entrepreneurship Bootcamp this May

Karnataka, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Xpert recently announced the launch of a new Boot Camp taught solely by top founders in the startup industry. This Boot Camp is of 8-week duration to avail the convenience of students or employees who have a full-time commitment. This course is specifically curated for Aspiring Entrepreneurs, and people who want to Join High Growth Startups.

The Selection Process involves filling in an application. If the applicant gets qualified, then the next round would be an interview. Currently, 869 applicants have applied for these 20 seats. Based on your profile and interview, they also offer scholarships to a couple of applicants.

In the first 6 weeks of this course, they would teach Ideation and User Design Thinking, Positioning, Monetization / Business Model, Marketing, MVP (NoCODE) & Validation/Pivoting, and, Growth. In the last two weeks, they would focus on Validating & Prototyping the student’s Business IDEA and Identify Breakout Startups To Apply & Join

After the Bootcamp, students would get Access to the Xpert Peer Network, Access to the Xpert Mentor Network and Year Long access to Exclusive Guest Sessions.

Founder and Program Director Xpert quoted,

“Entrepreneurship is lonely. When I started out, I often wished for someone to guide, train and mentor me in my journey. Excited to finally try solving that problem.”

– Sharad Lunia

Xpert is an online learning platform where a wide range of industry professionals teach live classes.