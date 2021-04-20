Treat your tastebuds at MahaBelly

Thane, India, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Food delivery has perhaps been a savior amidst the pandemic. After all, it is what keeps up going no matter what the occasion is!

Doesn’t a freshly baked pizza lift up our mood just by the aroma of it? How about concluding your day with some mouthwatering Pavbhaji & Chinese?

Catering to such food cravings even amidst the COVID crisis is where MahaBelly came into existence.

A meal with us is an elaborate affair, where you can choose from an Array of Rich, Creamy, Exotic, Spicy, Hearty, or Lavish but yet Nourishing Soups. You could then proceed to a very Exciting range of Delectable, Crunchy Starters. For the Main Course choose between Rich Punjabi dishes from the Green Punjab or Mouth Watering Chinese dishes which will occupy permanent space on your taste buds. The menu is curated to ensure balanced food options for lunch, evening snacks, and dinner.

5 Things Only A MahaBelly Foodie Will Relate To:

